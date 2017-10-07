PartyNextDoor speaks out on recent arrest

The Canadian rapper was allegedly found with xanax and oxycodone

PartyNextDoor has spoken out on his arrest on the US-Canada border, after allegedly being found in possession of xanax and oxycodone.

According to a New York State Police report the 24-year-old rapper also known as Jahron A. Brathwaite was stopped on the Lewiston-Queenston bridge on Thursday while travelling in a bus from Canada to the USA, where he is now continuing to tour North America with Halsey.

Posting to Instagram late last night (October 6), Braithwaite wrote: “The only chains on these writsts have diamonds on them.” And alluding to the continuation of his tour with Halsey he wrote: “Boston was fun tonight, on my way to Philly. #PositivityTourWontStop.”

In March Braithwaite collaborated with former One Direction member Zayn Malik on ‘Still Got Time’, but just over a month later the pair appeared to have fallen out, with Braithwaite unfollowing Malik on social media and removing all remixes of ‘Still Got Time’ from his Spotify profile and YouTube account.

Braithwaite later collaborated with Calvin Harris on ‘Cash Out’, taken from Harris’ new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1‘. He is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label, on which he recently released his ‘Seven Days’ mixtape, and he’s expected to release new album ‘Club Atlantis’ later this year.