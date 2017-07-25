Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos says he’s taking a break from music to look after his mental health

"I simply cannot continue making music," he wrote on Twitter

Passion Pit‘s Michael Angelakos has told fans he is taking a break from making music to look after his mental health.

The musician will release a new album, titled ‘Tremendous Sea Of Love’, on Friday (July 28). It will be his fourth album under the moniker.

Angelakos took to Twitter yesterday (July 24) to explain the reasons behind hiatus, saying he would be out of action for an undetermined period of time.

“Until it is safer and healthier for us to be advocates, to be writers, producers and perfomers, I simply cannot continue making music,” he wrote. “You’re either committed to it or not. To raise awareness one moment and announce a show the next doesn’t help me. It hurts me. And others.”

He continued: “I love Passion Pit and I love music even more. When something would be wrong, I’d try to ignore it. Then I’d almost die. Really.

“History loves to repeat itself and it’s because of systems and their flaws. So, I decided to make solving this issue my priority for now.”

Angelakos formed Passion Pit in 2007. He is the sole permanent member of the band, but is joined by a four-piece band for live shows. He released his debut album ‘Manners’ in 2009, NME described it as “adding a dash of the cerebral to the bare-chested psychedelia of MGMT” in a 7/10 review.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

