Past winner Benjamin Clementine isn’t too wild about Ed Sheeran being nominated for the Mercury Prize…

'Forget about it'

Benjamin Clementine has spoken of his disillusionment at the Mercury Prize after they shortlisted Ed Sheeran for the award this year.

Clementine won the prestigious award in 2015 for his acclaimed debut album ‘At Least For Now’ – beating the likes of Jamie xx, Florence + The Machine and Wolf Alice. Now however, he’s said that he has become disillusioned with the Prize after Ed Sheeran was among those shortlisted in 2017.

Speaking of life after the Mercurys, he told Gigwise “after winning that, they’ve just kept their mouths shut and it’s let me do what I’ve wanted to do for my second album.

“It was a beautiful moment but, you know, if Ed Sheeran is getting nominated for it then you might as well just forget about it.”

The Mercury Prize 2017 was won by Sampha, who beat competition from the likes of Stormzy, The xx, Glass Animals, Loyle Carner and J Hus.

After collaborating with Gorillaz on their track ‘Hallelujah Money‘, Benjamin Clementine’s second album ‘I Tell A Fly’ will be released on September 29. His upcoming UK tour dates are below.

30th Nov Dome Concert Hall Brighton, UK

1st Dec Birmingham Town Hall Birmingham, UK

3rd Dec O2 Academy Leeds, UK

4th Dec The Ritz Manchester, UK

5th Dec Brixton Academy London, UK

6th Dec The Sage Gateshead Gateshead, UK

8th Dec Colston Hall One Bristol, UK