Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Tom Hanks and Ringo Starr all went out for dinner together

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Hanks and Dave Grohl all went out for dinner together this week, according to reports.

TMZ reports that the four stars were spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday night (February 15).

The Eagles‘ Joe Walsh also joined them for dinner, while Martin Short and Maya Rudolph were also seen at the same restaurant.

See photos below and watch TMZ‘s video of Ringo leaving the restaurant (paparazzi ask him what would happen if Donald Trump “touches” the Queen on his state visit).

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney recently shared a rare and previously unreleased demo of his track ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’.

The song was featured on the Beatle’s 1989 album, ‘Flowers In The Dirt’. McCartney co-wrote four of the record’s 12 tracks with Elvis Costello. The album also featured contributions from George Martin and David Gilmour.

Costello also helped him to write ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’ and also appears on this recording. As Consequence Of Sound reports, the track was previously only available on bootleg albums under the incorrect title ‘Twenty-Five Fingers’

A deluxe edition of ‘Flowers In The Dirt’ will be released on March 24. It has been remastered and will be available as a double CD, double LP or deluxe box set.