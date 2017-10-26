Paul McCartney pays tribute to “huge influence” Fats Domino

Domino died on Tuesday (October 24) at the age of 89

Paul McCartney has paid tribute to late rock and roll icon Fats Domino, describing meeting his idol and calling him a “huge influence” on The Beatles.

Domino passed away on Tuesday (October 24) at the age of 89. He died of natural causes.

McCartney has now posted a tribute to his official website, calling Domino a “great rock ’n’ roll pianist and singer” and describing him as “truly magnificent”.

“We were excited to meet Fats once in his home town of New Orleans,” McCartney wrote. “He was wearing a huge star spangled diamond encrusted watch which was our first encounter with bling!”

Read Paul McCartney’s tribute to Fats Domino is full below:

“Rest in peace Fats Domino, the great rock ’n’ roll pianist and singer who thrilled us in our early days in Liverpool. His hit records like ‘Ain’t That A Shame’, ‘Blueberry Hill’, ‘I’m In Love Again’ and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll. We were excited to meet Fats once in his home town of New Orleans. He was wearing a huge star spangled diamond encrusted watch which was our first encounter with bling! His voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on us and his appearance in the film ‘The Girl Can’t Help It’ was truly magnificent. As one of my favourite rock ‘n’ roll singers, I will remember him fondly and always think of him with that twinkle in his eye. I read that he had eight children. He himself was named Antoine. His kids were named Antoine III, Anatole, Andre, Antonio, Antoinette, Andrea, Anola and Adonica. Now that is pure Fats!”

Domino was known for his hits ‘Ain’t That a Shame’, ‘Blueberry Hill’ and ‘I’m Walkin’. He scored 11 top 10 hits in the US between 1955 and 1960 and sold over 65 million records over the course of his career, more than any other ’50s-era artist other than Elvis. In 1986, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.