"Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy that you’ve got to address it."

Sir Paul McCartney has reportedly penned a song about Donald Trump for inclusion on his next album, which is due for release later this year.

The legendary Beatles singer was making an annual appearance at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA), which he founded in 1995, when he confirmed the new song, according to the Liverpool Echo.

He reportedly told students that “sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy that you’ve got to address it”, but did not specify whether the song will be overly critical of the President or not.

Earlier this month, however, he accused Trump of unleashing the “ugly side of America”.

“He’s unleashed the ugly side of America. People feel like they have got a free pass to be, if not violent, at least antagonistic towards people of a different colour or a different race”, he told the Daily Telegraph.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I think we all thought we’d got past that a long time ago.”

McCartney also recently collaborated with Ringo Starr for ‘On The Road Again’, which features on Starr’s forthcoming album ‘Give More Love’.