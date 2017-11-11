You could own Paul McCartney, Lorde, Mac DeMarco, and Ed Sheeran’s shoes

Katy Perry, Killer Mike, Grimes and more are also auctioning off their old, autographed footwear for charity

Paul McCartney, Lorde, Mac DeMarco and Ed Sheeran are among those auctioning off their shoes for charity.

The Small Steps Project provides emergency aid to people “living on municipal rubbish dumps around the world”. The UK non-profit also provides support for children to get into education as well as helping adults find employment.

The charity has launched its annual celebrity shoe auction, which has been running since 2010. Other musicians who have donated their footwear this year include Grimes, Killer Mike, The National, Patti Smith, Sia, Moby, Katy Perry, and members of Depeche Mode, as Pitchfork reports.

The auctions are now live and will run until November 21. You can find further information on the Small Steps Project and how to bid on the shoes here.

Meanwhile, DeMarco recently auctioned off his old sofa on eBay, selling it for over £3,000.

“Don’t miss this once in a lifetime chance to [own] a real collectable here: Mac DeMarco’s old couch, from when he lived in Montreal,” the listing read. “This has been living at the Arbutus Records loft for many years now, where Bisou the dog has slept on it every night, and we’re getting rid of it. Bisou will be sad to see it go”.

The item was put on the online auctioning site by Montreal’s Arbutus Records, who said that the musician wrote his breakthrough album ‘2’ on the very couch. It eventually sold for 5,700 CAD ($4,477 USD/£3,414) after 101 bids. Proceeds are going to Rock Camp for Girls Montreal.