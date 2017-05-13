Reports say he appears in "an extra big set-piece scene"

Paul McCartney has shared a photo of himself in costume for the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

In March it was revealed that McCartney would be making a cameo appearance in Dead Men Tell No Tales. Details on his role are under wraps, but IMDb lists McCartney as ‘Jail Guard 2’.

Deadline reported in March that The Beatles bassist was cast after the main shoot had been completed. His appearance has been described as “an extra big set-piece scene”, which is reportedly “built around” McCartney.

In costume for the film, McCartney has a long beard, dreadlocks, and is holding a set of playing cards. See the transformation below.

McCartney’s appearance follows Rolling Stone Keith Richards playing the role of Captain Teague in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End and Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Teague was the father of Captain Jack Sparrow, as played by Johnny Depp, who cited Richards as an influence on the way he played the character.

In the new film, Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow, with Geoffrey Rush also back as Captain Hector Barbossa. Javier Bardem joins the franchise as the film’s main villain, Captain Armando Salazar, while Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner will return after an absence in 2011’s On Stranger Tides. Kaya Scodelario will play Carina Smyth, a brand new character.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is released on May 26.