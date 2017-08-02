Paul McCartney plays drums on the new Foo Fighters album

The Beatle isn't the mega famous special guest that Dave Grohl has been teasing

Paul McCartney plays drums on the forthcoming new Foo Fighters album.

‘Concrete And Gold‘ was announced earlier this year and will be released on September 15.

Frontman Dave Grohl has been teasing a guest appearance on the record from “the biggest pop star in the world” and, while he’s still not revealing who that is, he did divulge the former Beatle is another high-profile collaborator featured on the album.

“Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have announced that they will play an intimate show at Chicago’s Metro venue this Friday (August 4), the same weekend that Lollapalooza takes place in the city. The show has already sold out and it’s not known whether the Foos will also appear at Lollapalooza festival proper.

See more details about the show below.