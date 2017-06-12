Paul McCartney once punched Eddie Vedder in the face

The incident left Vedder "tasting blood" and with a bruise

Eddie Vedder has revealed that Paul McCartney once accidentally punched him in the face.

The Pearl Jam frontman hosted a guest DJ set on SiriusXM’s new Beatles channel today (June 12), during which he recalled the incident.

The pair were hanging out in a hotel bar in Seattle when McCartney began telling Vedder about a time when he hit a man. The Beatle mimed punching someone, but accidentally caught Vedder in the face.

“I remember tasting a bit of blood,” Vedder said, adding that McCartney apologised before finishing his anecdote.

“And I remember when it went away, when the pain subsided and the swelling went down,” he continued. “I kinda missed it.”

Listen to Vedder telling the story below, via Stereogum.

McCartney, meanwhile, recently revealed who was cut from the iconic ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album cover.

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of The Beatles‘ eighth full-length album and acts as one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The album cover featured a wide range of famous faces, including Fred Astaire, Edgar Allan Poe, Bob Dylan, Oscar Wilde, Shirley Temple and Marlon Brando.

While most of these celebrities were happy to appear on the cover for free, McCartney says that there was one actor who wanted a fee.

“We all had a list of favourites. George put in an Indian guru, that’s Yogananda. And Babaji is in there. So we just each put people in that we admired through history, so that was the idea,” he said in a new interview on PaulMcCartney.com.

“There were certain ones we all liked, like Oscar Wilde. Max Miller was a British comedian. And then there’s Stuart [Sutcliffe], who had been our old bass player, who died. Aubrey Beardsley, the artist,” he added.

He then reveals that one of The Bowery Boys “who wouldn’t do it.” “One of them wanted money for it,” he continued.