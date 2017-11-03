'One Day a Week' also features Stella McCartney, Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, and previews a new McCartney song.

Paul McCartney and Meat Free Monday have released a new short film, to raise awareness about the devastating effects of animal agriculture on the planet.

The film – called ‘One Day a Week’ – features the Beatles singer and his daughters Stella and Mary, as well as Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, and encourages viewers to cut out animal products, at least one day per week.

“There’s a simple but significant way to help protect the planet and all its inhabitants,” Paul McCartney – who has been vegetarian since 1975 – says in the short.

“And it starts with just one day a week. One day without eating animal products can have a huge impact in helping maintain that delicate balance that sustains us all.”

The film uses Paul McCartney’s own music – tracks from his 1997 classical music album ‘Standing Stone’, as well as an unreleased song called ‘Botswana’.

Watch the film over on Meat Free Monday.

You know you want this for dinner! Veggie toad-in-the-hole with Red Onion & Rosemary Sausages. #MeatFreeMonday #InspiredByLinda #Veggie A post shared by Linda McCartney Foods (@lindamccartneyfoods) on Oct 16, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

The McCartneys have long been animal activists – Linda McCartney Foods was established by Paul McCartney’s late wife Linda in 1991, creating vegetarian meat alternatives for the mass market.

Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney first launched the Meat Free Monday campaign back in 2009, to encourage people to help slow the effects of climate change by eating less meat.

The meat and dairy industries have a huge impact on climate change – scientists at the United Nations revealed that livestock production is responsible for 14.5% of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

It can take 2,350 litres of fresh water to produce just one beef burger, according to this research paper.