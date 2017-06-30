Paul McCartney and Sony resolve Beatles rights dispute

The former Beatle sued the publishers ahead of reacquiring the copyright to songs previously owned by Michael Jackson

Paul McCartney and Sony/ATV Music Publishing have resolved a dispute over The Beatles‘ rights.

The former Beatles member sued the publishers earlier this year, claiming copyright ownership of multiples of the band’s songs.

The musician claimed that he is set to reacquire the tracks next year, but Sony had not confirmed the copyrights would be transferred without a legal dispute. The copyrights were previously held by Michael Jackson.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the two parties have now settled the matter and quotes McCartney’s attorney Michael Jacobs as saying they had done so “by entering into a confidential settlement agreement and jointly request that the Court enter the enclosed proposed order dismissing the above-referenced action without prejudice”. The details of the settlement are unknown.

Earlier this year, McCartney revealed that he is currently working on a brand new album with the Greg Kurstin, the producer behind Adele’s ‘Hello’ and countless other records.

He revealed the news on the anniversary of McCartney’s GRAMMY winning 1989 album ‘Flowers In The Dirt’ (March 24). To commemorate the occasion, Paul spoke to BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt about writing with John Lennon, working with Stevie Wonder and his new, upcoming album.

The ex-Beatles bassist said, “I’m making a new album which is great fun. I’m in the middle of that. I’m working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I’m doing for an animated film”.

This new record would be the first solo album since ‘New’ back in 2013.