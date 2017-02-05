Listen to Paul McCartney’s rare ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’ demo featuring Elvis Costello

It will be released on an upcoming reissue of the musician's 1989 album 'Flowers In The Dirt'

Paul McCartney has shared a rare and previously unreleased demo of his track ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’.

The song was featured on the Beatle’s 1989 album, ‘Flowers In The Dirt’. McCartney co-wrote four of the record’s 12 tracks with Elvis Costello. The album also featured contributions from George Martin and David Gilmour.

Costello also helped him to write ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’ and also appears on this recording. As Consequence Of Sound reports, the track was previously only available on bootleg albums under the incorrect title ‘Twenty-Five Fingers’

A deluxe edition of ‘Flowers In The Dirt’ will be released on March 24. It has been remastered and will be available as a double CD, double LP or deluxe box set.

Nine previously unreleased McCartney and Costello demos will be included on the standard formats, while the box set also has a DVD, 32-page notebook of handwritten lyrics and notes, a 64-page photobook, a 112-page book featuring exclusive new interviews and a catalogue from McCartney’s first wife Linda’s photo exhibition for the album.

More details are available on McCartney’s official website, while the tracklisting is as follows:

Disc One:

1. ‘My Brave Face’

2. ‘Rough Ride’

3. ‘You Want Her Too’

4. ‘Distractions’

5. ‘We Got Married’

6. ‘Put It There’

7. ‘Figure Of Eight’

8. ‘This One’

9. ‘Don’t Be Careless Love’

10. ‘That Day Is Done’

11. ‘How Many People’

12. ‘Motor Of Love’

13. ‘Où Est Le Soleil?’

Disc Two:

1. ‘The Lovers That Never Were’ (Original Demo)

2. ‘Tommy’s Coming Home’ (Original Demo)

3. ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’ (Original Demo)

4. ‘So Like Candy’ (Original Demo)

5. ‘You Want Her Too’ (Original Demo)

6. ‘That Day Is Done’ (Original Demo)

7. ‘Don’t Be Careless Love’ (Original Demo)

8. ‘My Brave Face’ (Original Demo)

9. ‘Playboy To A Man’ (Original Demo)

Disc Three:

1. ‘The Lovers That Never Were’ (1988 Demo)

2. ‘Tommy’s Coming Home’ (1988 Demo)

3. ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’ (1988 Demo)

4. ‘So Like Candy’ (1988 Demo)

5. ‘You Want Her Too’ (1988 Demo)

6. ‘That Day Is Done’ (1988 Demo)

7. ‘Don’t Be Careless Love’ (1988 Demo)

8. ‘My Brave Face’ (1988 Demo)

9. ‘Playboy To A Man’ (1988 Demo)

B-sides, singles, and single edits downloads:

1. ‘Back On My Feet’

2. ‘Flying To My Home’

3. ‘The First Stone’

4. ‘Good Sign’

5. ‘This One’ (Club Lovejoys Mix)

6. ‘Figure Of Eight’ (12” Bob Clearmountain Mix)

7. ‘Loveliest Thing’

8. ‘Où Est Le Soleil?’ (12” Mix)

9. ‘Où Est Le Soleil?’ (Tub Dub Mix)

10. ‘Où Est Le Soleil?’ (7” Mix)

11. ‘Où Est Le Soleil?’ (Instrumental)

12. ‘Party Party’ (Original Mix)

13. ‘Party Party’ (Club Mix)

Cassette demos downloads:

1. ‘I Don’t Want To Confess’

2. ‘Shallow Grave’

3. ‘Mistress And Maid’

DVD:

Music Videos:

1. ‘My Brave Face’ (Version 1)

2. ‘My Brave Face’ (Version 2)

3. ‘This One’ (Version 1)

4. ‘This One’ (Version 2)

5. ‘Figure Of Eight’

6. ‘Party Party’

7. ‘Où Est Le Soleil?’

8. ‘Put It There’

9. ‘Distractions’

10. ‘We Got Married’

Creating Flowers in the Dirt featurettes:

1. Paul And Elvis

2. Buds In The Studio

3. The Making Of ‘This One’

4. (The Dean Chamberlain One)

Put It There documentary