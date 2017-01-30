Paul Weller announces full details of ‘Jawbone’ soundtrack and shares new song

The Modfather is due to hit the road this Spring

Paul Weller has announced full details of his first forthcoming soundtrack to boxing film Jawbone.

He has also shared the track ‘The Ballad Of Jimmy McCabe’ from the semi-autobiographical story about former youth boxing champion, Jimmy McCabe (played by Johnny Harris), which you can listen to below.

The film tells the tale of a man “desperately in search of hope but looking in all the wrong places”, according to the movie’s press release.

When he hits rock bottom he turns to his childhood boxing club and the only family he has left, gym owner Bill (Ray Winstone), cornerman Eddie (Michael Smiley) and promoter Joe (Ian McShane). In a “battle between fear and faith, Jimmy risks his life, as he tries to stand tall and regain his place in the world”.

The seven song soundtrack ‘Jawbone: Music From The Film’ will be released on March 10 through Parlophone Records. The film itself is out in UK cinemas on March 17.

“Paul would constantly send through any new ideas, demos, or recordings, and what was unique and beautiful about this approach was that Paul’s new compositions were now inspiring and influencing the story as I was re-writing it,” said Harris.

“I’d also send Paul through new drafts of the script, or any new ideas as they were forming along the way, and a beautifully collaborative process evolved”.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

‘The Ballad Of Jimmy McCabe’

‘Jawbone’

‘Bottle’

‘Jawbone Training’

‘Man On Fire’

‘End Fight Sequence’

The singer-songwriter will play a string of dates across the country in 2017, kicking off with a Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall on March 31.

The charity gig will be followed by dates in Bristol, Northampton, Leicester, Doncaster, York, Blackburn, Liverpool, Watford, Folkestone and Reading between April 1 and 13.

Paul Weller will play:

London, Royal Albert Hall (March 31)

Bristol, Colston Hall (April 1)

Northampton, Royal And Derngate (April 2)

Leicester, De Montfort Hall (April 4)

Doncaster, Dome (April 5)

York, Barbican (April 7)

Blackburn, King Georges Hall (April 8)

Liverpool, Guild Of Students (April 9)

Watford, Colosseum (April 11)

Folkestone Leas, Cliff Hall (April 12)

Reading, Rivermead (April 13)