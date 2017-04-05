Paul Weller to become father for the eighth time

'The family are looking forward to meeting the littlest Weller in the summer'

Paul Weller has announced that he is set to become a father for the eighth time.

The 58-year-old Jam turned solo star took his official website, where he revealed that he and wife Hannah Andrews were expecting.

“Paul and Hannah are delighted to confirm the wonderful news that they are expecting their third child together,” reads a statement. “Hannah and baby are doing great and the whole family are looking forward to meeting the littlest Weller in the summer.”

Weller and Andrews met when she was a backing singer on his ’22 Dreams’ album and tour, before they married in 2010. They have two sons together – named John Paul and Bowie.

Meanwhile, Weller also recently announced his new album ‘A Kind Revolution‘ – telling NME that it was a ‘humanitarian record’.

“I’ve kind of written more in terms about how it affects humanity, and how it affects all of us,” Weller told NME. “If the world’s going to change at all, and it needs to, it’s got to come from inside people, and that’s why the album’s called ‘A Kind Revolution’. Change has got to come through love and compassion and unity amongst people. As opposed to revolution which just shoots a lot of people and installs another line of leaders.

“Whether that’ll ever happen, I have no idea, but it certainly needs to. But I guess it addresses some of those things on the record.”

Weller also went on to reveal his dream collaborators, as well as slamming modern guitar music as ‘insipid’, but hailing grime, rap and R&B.