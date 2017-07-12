Paul Weller becomes a father for eighth time as he welcomes baby daughter

She shares her name with a song from Weller's latest album.

Paul Weller and wife Hannah have welcomed a baby daughter, Nova.

Nova, who shares her name with a song from the musician’s latest album ‘A Kind Revolution’, is Weller’s eighth child, and his third with Hannah, whom he married in 2010.

A post on Weller’s website reads: “The Weller family are proud to announce the birth of baby Nova, who was born at home on Saturday evening. She was caught by her daddy after a long and beautiful unassisted labour. Hannah and Nova are doing really well and everyone is enjoying getting to know little Miss Weller.”

Paul and Hannah Weller previously welcomed twin boys, John Paul and Bowie, in 2012. They met when Hannah, née Andrews, joined Weller as a backing singer on his ’22 Dreams’ tour.

Weller, 59, has five other children from previous relationships. The former Jam icon revealed in May that he has been working with Noel Gallagher on a potential Bond theme. He also slammed most modern guitar music as ‘insipid‘.

His upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

February 2018

17 – BRIGHTON Centre

18 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

20 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

21 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

23 – LEEDS first direct Arena

24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

March 2018

1 – MANCHESTER Arena

2 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

3 – LONDON O2 Arena