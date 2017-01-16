Paul Weller makes cameo appearance in ‘Sherlock’

Blink and you'll miss it...

Fans have reacted after Paul Weller made a quick and mysterious cameo appearance in last night’s episode of ‘Sherlock’.

Eagle-eye fans may have noticed the quick appearance from the Jam turned Modfather solo icon, when he played a dead ‘Viking’ lying on the floor of Sherlock’s home of 221B Baker Street during a montage at the end of the episode.

See stills from the sequence and his name in the credits below:

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their surprise and often disbelief at his cameo:

Weller has long been friends with ‘Sherlock’ actor Martin Freeman, with ‘The Office’ star who plays Watson also starred in Weller’s video for ‘Pick It Up’.

Meanwhile, Weller also appears on The Stone Foundation’s new single ‘Your Balloon Is Rising‘ – having produced their new album ‘Street Rituals’.

“Paul contacted us at the start of 2016 after hearing our last record,” said Stone Foundation’s Neil Jones. “He wanted to know if we’d like to get involved with a demo he’d been working on and we obviously grasped the opportunity with both hands. ‘The Limit of a Man’ was born out of those early exchanges and from that point onwards we never looked back”.

Weller’s upcoming tour dates are below:

London, Royal Albert Hall (March 31, 2017)

Bristol, Colston Hall (April 01)

Northampton, Royal And Derngate (April 02)

Leicester, De Montfort Hall (April 04)

Doncaster, Dome (April 05)

York, Barbican (April 07)

Blackburn, King Georges Hall (April 08)

Liverpool, Guild Of Students (April 09)

Watford, Colosseum (April 11)

Folkestone Leas, Cliff Hall (April 12)

Reading, Rivermead (April 13)