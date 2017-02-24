Paul Weller crowdfunding to expand clothing label

Ex-Jam frontman looks to raise £400,000 to grow his Real Stars Are Rare label.



Paul Weller is offering a stake in his clothing label to raise funds to expand the business.

The ex-Jam frontman is looking to raise £400,000 for his mod-inspired clothing brand, Real Stars Are Rare, with a crowdfunded share offer.

Weller, who launched the label in 2014, plans to sell 17% of the business to hire a design team, broaden the range and spend on marketing, according to the Guardian.

The musician has invested £160,000 in the business and comes up with all the design ideas himself.

The collection doesn’t come cheap, with button-down shirts fetching up to £120 and T-shirts going for £80.

Weller faces competition from brands like Ben Sherman, who are also attempting to make a mod comeback.

Last month, Weller announced details of his first soundtrack to boxing film Jawbone.

He also shared the track ‘The Ballad Of Jimmy McCabe’ from the semi-autobiographical story about former youth boxing champion, Jimmy McCabe (played by Johnny Harris), which you can listen to below.

The film tells the tale of a man “desperately in search of hope but looking in all the wrong places”, according to the movie’s press release.

The seven song soundtrack ‘Jawbone: Music From The Film’ will be released on March 10 through Parlophone Records. The film itself is out in UK cinemas on March 17.