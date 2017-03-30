Paul Weller announces new album and UK arena tour – listen to two new tracks

The newly-announced live dates - set for 2018 - will follow a more intimate UK tour which kicks off tonight (March 30) in London

Paul Weller has announced a new album and 2018 UK arena tour – listen to two tracks from the new album below.

The former Jam frontman is gearing up to release his thirteenth solo studio album later this year, which follows 2015’s ‘Saturns Pattern’.

Weller’s new record will go by the title ‘A Kind Revolution’, and will see its release on May 12. See the tracklist and album artwork below.

‘A Kind Revolution’

1. Woo Sé Mama

2. Nova

3. Long Long Road

4. She Moves With The Fayre

5. The Cranes Are Back

6. Hopper

7. New York

8. One Tear

9. Satellite Kid

10. The Impossible Idea

Weller has also shared two new songs from ‘A Kind Revolution’ – listen to ‘Nova’ and ‘Long Lon Road’ below.

Weller has also announced a new string of tour dates for 2018, which will see the 58-year-old take on some of the UK’s biggest arenas. These new live dates will follow an existing tour of the country’s more intimate venues which kicks off at London’s 229 venue later tonight (March 30).

See Weller’s full tour schedule for this year and 2018 below.

March 2017

30 – LONDON 229

31 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

April 2017

1 – BRISTOL Colston Hall

2 – NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate

4 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

5 – DONCASTER Doncaster Dome

7 – YORK York Barbican

8 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

9 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Guild of Students

11 – WATFORD Watford Colosseum

12 – FOLKESTONE Leas Cliff Hall

13 – READING Reading Rivermead

February 2018

17 – BRIGHTON Centre

18 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

20 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

21 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

23 – LEEDS first direct Arena

24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

March 2018

1 – MANCHESTER Arena

2 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

3 – LONDON O2 Arena