Paul Weller: ‘No political party can lead us out of the darkness’

The Modfather discusses his upcoming new album, 'A Kind Of Revolution'

Paul Weller has said that ‘no one political party can lead us out of the darkness’, as he discusses the political tone of some moments on his new album ‘A Kind Of Revolution‘.

Weller spoke to NME ahead of his recent Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, when he said that his upcoming 13th album would be a ‘continuation’ of the sound on previous record ‘Saturn’s Pattern‘, and that several of the tracks dealt with the current political landscape in the wake of Brexit, Donald Trump’s Presidency and the rise of the right wing.

“I’ve kind of written more in terms about how it affects humanity, and how it affects all of us,” Weller told NME. “If the world’s going to change at all, and it needs to, it’s got to come from inside people, and that’s why the album’s called ‘A Kind Revolution’. Change has got to come through love and compassion and unity amongst people. As opposed to revolution which just shoots a lot of people and installs another line of leaders.

“Whether that’ll ever happen, I have no idea, but it certainly needs to. But I guess it addresses some of those things on the record.”

Weller continued: “I don’t think the answer is necessarily in politics – I think it’s in us human beings, and that’s a far bigger question. There’s no one political party that’ll lead us out of the darkness – it’s going to have to come from the people; but who knows if that’ll happen. I think all we can do is be conscious of it as best you can, and be as good person as you can.”

Asked if the album as a whole was a ‘political’ record, Weller replied: “No absolutely not – it’s a humanitarian record.”

He also revealed a few special guests on the album, telling NME that “Boy George sings on one track, and Josh from The Strypes plays lead guitar on a few song, and my band – playing various instruments really.”

Paul Weller releases ‘A Kind Of Revolution’ on May 12. His upcoming UK tour dates are below and tickets are available here.

April 2017

4 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

5 – DONCASTER Doncaster Dome

7 – YORK York Barbican

8 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

9 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Guild of Students

11 – WATFORD Watford Colosseum

12 – FOLKESTONE Leas Cliff Hall

13 – READING Reading Rivermead

February 2018

17 – BRIGHTON Centre

18 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

20 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

21 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

23 – LEEDS first direct Arena

24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

March 2018

1 – MANCHESTER Arena

2 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

3 – LONDON O2 Arena