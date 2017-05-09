Paul Weller: “I’m not going to go on ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ and talk to that c**t”

The Modfather is set to release his latest album, 'A Kind Revolution', on Friday (May 12)

Paul Weller has ruled out ever appearing on Piers Morgan‘s show Life Stories, declaring: “Talk to that cunt? You’re joking me – I don’t do that stuff.”

The former Jam frontman is gearing up to release his thirteenth solo album, ‘A Kind Revolution’, on Friday (May 12). The 59-year-old previewed two cuts from the forthcoming release – ‘Nova’ and ‘Long Long Road’ – back in March.

Speaking in a new interview with Q ahead of the release of ‘A Kind Revolution’, Weller admitted that he couldn’t afford to stop working at this present moment.

“Without getting too personal, don’t forget I’m on my second divorce settlement, so to speak, so no, I couldn’t [stop working],” he confirmed. “I have to work anyway because I want to work, but I have to make a certain amount a year just to pay everything I need to pay. But there are still things I say no to.”

Asked if he’d ever appear as a guest on Morgan’s ITV chat show to discuss his life and career, Weller’s response was blunt.

“You get asked to do shit like that. But I’m not going to go on that show. Talk to that cunt? You’re joking me? I don’t do that stuff. It’s very, very unhip from where I come from.”

Weller will tour his latest record in February 2018 with an arena tour. See the announced tour dates below.

February 2018

17 – BRIGHTON Centre

18 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

20 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

21 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

23 – LEEDS first direct Arena

24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

March 2018

1 – MANCHESTER Arena

2 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

3 – LONDON O2 Arena