Paul Weller reveals dream collaborators, praises grime and R&B, but slams ‘insipid’ modern guitar music

'Grime is probably the only form of British music that's saying something'

Paul Weller has slammed the ‘insipid’ state of modern guitar music, but has revealed that he is a fan of rap, R&B, grime and some singer-songwriters.

The former Jam turned solo icon is currently on tour to launch his new album, ‘A Kind Revolution‘. Speaking to NME ahead of his recent Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, the ‘Modfather’ revealed his current listening habits.

Asked about the current state of guitar music, Weller replied: “I find it a bit insipid at the moment. I can’t think of any guitar bands, English bands anyway, at the moment.

“I quite like an American band called Savoy Motel; I like their last record. And Syd Arthur I really love – they’re mates as well, I really like them. Lucy Rose has got a new album coming out in the next few months that’s really great. There are a lot of great individual records and just individuals really.”

Weller continued: “I’m hoping to work with Richard Hawley for the next record, I’m doing for next year, so I’m hoping to write this song with Richard. I’ve also asked Lucy Rose as well to do something with us, and Conor O’Brien from Villagers, so we’ll see.”

He added: “They’re just great songwriters – just great writers and talented people.”

Speaking about what else he’s been listening to, Weller revealed: “I like the J Hus single ‘Did You See’ – that’s really good. Bandwise, nothing’s really moving me at the moment, but there’s some good R&B things. I like the Anderson .Paak record, and I liked Kendrick Lamar’s album.”

Asked if he’s been listening to much grime during its resurgence, Weller said: “I haven’t really heard much of it – I’ve only heard it when I tune into a pirate station in the car. Some of it like – it’s like any music, there’s always going to be good bits I get, and other bits I don’t get – but I think it’s probably the only form of British music that’s really saying something.”

Weller also said that his new album ‘A Kind Revolution’ is a ‘humanitarian’ album, believing that ‘no one political party can lead us from the darkness’.