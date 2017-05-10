Paul Weller says he would “definitely” do Eurovision

It may be a little too late for The Modfather to enter this year's Contest, however

Paul Weller has declared his interest in representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest, saying that he would “definitely” do it if he could perform one of his own songs.

The former Jam frontman expressed his fondness for the annual singing competition – which this year takes place in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday (May 13) – in a new interview. The UK will be represented by former X-Factor contestant Lucie Jones at this year’s contest.

It appears that Jones’ successor at next year’s contest may have already been decided following Weller’s surprising revelation. Speaking to the BBC ahead of Saturday’s contest, the 59-year-old – who will release his latest solo album ‘A Kind Revolution’ on Friday (May 12) – voiced his desire to see the UK win the competition for the first time since Katrina and the Waves’ success in 1997.

“I want to see the UK win the Eurovision Song Contest,” Weller said when asked what else was left on his bucket list. “And I think they need ‘The Impossible Idea’ [from ‘A Kind Revolution’, which he earlier described as “like a German beer hall song but with a sort of French chanson feel to it too”] as their tune. Yeah, they could have it absolutely.”

Asked if he’d have represented the UK at this year’s event in Kiev had he been asked, Weller replied: “I could be there, possibly. If it was my song then I would definitely, yeah.”

Ahead of the release of ‘A Kind Revolution’, Weller looked back at his life and career in a new interview with Q where he ruled out ever appearing on Piers Morgan‘s show Life Stories, declaring: “Talk to that cunt? You’re joking me – I don’t do that stuff.”