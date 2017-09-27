Pavement could reunite for 30th anniversary in 2019

Spiral Stairs teases future plans

Pavement could “maybe” reunite for their 30th anniversary in 2019, according to one of the band’s founding members.

The garage-rock outfit originally split in 1999 but reformed in 2009 for a reunion tour the following year. Speculation about another possible reunion has been rife ever since, with frontman Stephen Malkmus performing Pavement songs with guitarist Scott Kannberg, aka Spiral Stairs, at a gig last year for Kannberg’s 50th birthday.

Now, in a new interview, Kannberg has said of teaming up again in a couple of years: “We haven’t really discussed it, but there has been some talk about our 30th anniversary in 2019 maybe doing some stuff, so stay tuned!” Listen to those comments at the 3 minute mark in the interview below.

Watch footage of Malkmus and Kannberg performing together at San Francisco’s The Chapel last year. The band played four songs together in total: ‘Falling Away’, ‘Date W/ Ikea’, ‘Kennel District’ and ‘Summer Babe’.

In 2015, it was revealed that Stephen Malkmus had rejected his former Pavement bandmates’ offer to reunite. In an interview on the Kreative Kontrol podcast, bandmate Nastanovich revealed that Malkmus was not interested in their pitch for a reunion. “It did not float. It was a failed attempt,” Nastanovich said.