Peace and Childhood announce Grenfell Tower benefit gig

Show will take place at London's Bush Hall on Friday (July 7)

Peace and Childhood are set to play a Grenfell Tower benefit show this weekend.

Last month saw a blaze rip through Grenfell Tower in West London, killing at least 80 residents, injuring scores more, and with a death toll expected to rise. Many artists and figures from the world of entertainment have paid tribute to those effected, with many accusing the council and government of negligence.

It has now been announced that a gig will take place at the nearby Bush Hall in Shepherd’s Bush on Friday (July 7). Tickets are available here, with funds going to The Harrow Club and Edward Woods Community Centre.

As well as the two aforementioned bands, the show will also feature Rhythm Method, Babeheaven, DJ sets from Fred Macpherson of Spector and Swim Deep’s Cavan McCarthy, plus “special guests”. See more info in the tweet beneath.

Meanwhile, Peace recently spoke about their next album, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Happy People’.

Speaking about the sound of the album, frontman Harry Koisser said back in February: “It’s good, we’re about to record it. We’re on the cusp. Within a few weeks we’ll probably have started recording it. It’s definitely like no record I’ve heard before. It doesn’t sound like anything that I can put my finger on – which is a good thing but it’s a scary thing as well.”

Koisser added: “It’s a very ‘Peace’ record. I would say ‘Peace’ is the definitive term to describe the music that we’re making at the moment.”