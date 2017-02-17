Peace discuss refugees, politics and their ‘surprising’ new album

'Our next album is like no record I've ever heard before'

Peace have revealed that they’re about to start recording their ‘surprising new album. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The band were appearing at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, where they teamed up with members of Years & Years, Slaves, Charli XCX and more to perform a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter‘ to raise money for the charity for Help Refugees.

While on the red carpet, the band told NME that they’d finished writing and were about to start recording the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Happy People‘.

Asked if they were inspired by recent politics in the wake of Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidency, frontman Harry Koisser replied: “I should think so, it’s very hard to not be inspired by everything that’s going on around you. All art is looking, thinking, chewing, commenting, spitting it out, throwing it up. I’ve found it a very creative time.”

Speaking about the sound of the album, Koisser said: “It’s good, we’re about to record it. We’re on the cusp. Within a few weeks we’ll probably have started recording it. It’s definitely like no record I’ve heard before. It doesn’t sound like anything that I can put my finger on – which is a good thing but it’s a scary thing as well.”

He added: “It’s a very ‘Peace’ record. I would say ‘Peace’ is the definitive term to describe the music that we’re making at the moment.”

The band then claimed that they’d be touring later this year, but would not be playing any festivals.

As for their performance in aid of refugees, Koisser said: “It’s one of those things that when you get a call about it, you just don’t say no. It’s something that we’ve been involved in – we’ve helped refugees since 2015. ”

Guitarist Doug Castle added: “The politics behind it are about compassion and helping people, you do whatever you can – even if it’s small.”

You can donate to Help Refugees by texting REFU to 70700. All texts will gift £5 to the charity.