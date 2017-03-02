Peace join the TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME line-up

The Birmingham group will play a handful of the dates before heading into the studio to record their third album

Peace have been confirmed to join the TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME line-up, playing student-only gigs with the likes of Fickle Friends and Clean Cut Kid.

The Birmingham four-piece will play their first headline dates since October 2015 when they join the tour in Nottingham, Leeds and Sheffield. The shows will see them playing tracks from their two albums ‘In Love’ and ‘Happy People’, while possibly previewing new material from their forthcoming third album.

Speaking to NME, frontman Harry Koisser said: “This is basically gonna be dusting off the cobwebs, but also I think there’s the potential for it to be quite exciting. I have no idea of what we’re going to play or what we’re gonna do actually. It could be quite interesting.”

He added playing student gigs is something the band have “always enjoyed doing”. “It seems to be an age group that connects well with us cos we’ve never really grown up,” he said.

The tour will visit ten universities across England and Scotland. Tickets for the shows are available from the respective student unions and are only available to students, except in Manchester and Newcastle. Tickets for these dates will be available from the venues.

In Nottingham, Peace will be joined by Clean Cut Kid. Also headlining on the tour are Fickle Friends (pictured above) and Devlin. Will Joseph Cook will open the shows on all dates between March 14 and 24, except Glasgow, while BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens will appear in Canterbury.

The dates for TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME are as follows:

Nottingham, Trent University (March 14)

Glasgow, University Of Strathclyde (March 17)

Hull, Hull University (March 18)

Leeds, Leeds University Union (March 22)

Norwich, University Of East Anglia (March 23)

Sheffield, Sheffield University (March 24)

Canterbury, University Of Kent (March 25)

Manchester, Gorilla (March 29)

Newcastle, O2 Academy (March 30)

Loughborough, Loughborough University (March 31)

As well as having the chance to attend the shows, we want students to help us cover the tour too. One student from every city that TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME visits will have their Guide To Uni Life published on NME.COM.

Then, one of these students will win the ultimate prize where they will get the opportunity to shadow an NME journalist at the gig at their uni, before reviewing the night. They’ll be able to ask our reporter questions about reviewing and how to make it as a music journalist and get valuable tips and advice on their craft. They’ll also get to see their review appear in NME’s coverage of the tour.

For the chance to write for NME, go to NME.COM/topmanontour and tell us what’s great about your uni.