Peace make their live return on opening night of TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME

The Birmingham band hadn't played live in nearly 18 months

Peace made their live return last night (March 14) on the opening night of TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME.

The tour kicked off at Nottingham Trent University with three bands performing for crowd of students at the uni’s SU.

Will Joseph Cook and Clean Cut Kid warmed up the crowd, both previewing material off of their forthcoming debut albums. The latter’s set was characterised by energetic bassist Saul Godman leaping about stage and into the crowd, while he even invited one fan on stage at one point.

Peace opened their set with ‘Higher Than The Sun’, taken from their 2013 debut album ‘In Love’. “It’s good to be back from the dead,” frontman Harry Koisser, who was dressed in a camouflage shirt and trousers, told the audience afterwards.

‘Lost On Me’ and ‘Money’ followed, while Koisser gave fans an update on what the band had been doing since they last played live in October 2015. “I spent the last year of my life sat in a wooden chair in a country house with Dominic Boyce, Sam Koisser and Douglas Castle,” he said. “It gets lonely out there. This is the perfect way to be greeted back.”

Although the band had discussed the possibility of playing new songs at the show, they stuck to previously released material and a cover. “We’re going to keep it grunge,” Koisser announced before the group played ‘Drain You’ by Nirvana.

They closed their set with two more songs from ‘In Love’ in ‘Wraith’ and ‘Lovesick’, and the near seven-minute long ‘World Pleasure’ from 2015’s ‘Happy People’. As they left the stage, the four-piece blew kisses to the crowd and applauded their fans.

Peace played:

‘Higher Than The Sun’

‘Lost On Me’

‘Money’

‘Perfect Skin’

‘I’m A Girl’

‘Follow Baby’

‘Drain You’

‘1998 (Delicious)’

‘California Daze’

‘Bloodshake’

‘Wraith’

‘Lovesick’

‘World Pleasure’

