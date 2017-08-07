Man belts out Pearl Jam’s ‘Even Flow’ while being arrested on live TV

What a hero

A video of a man singing Pearl Jam‘s ‘Even Flow’ while being arrested on live TV has taken the internet by storm.

The clip was shown as part of A&E’s Live PD series – a non-fiction show which follows on-duty police officers in real-time – last week. The man in question was arrested by police officers on the show, but not before asking the police officers a question.

“You guys wanna hear a song?” he questions, before roaring the chorus to Pearl Jam’s 1991 hit ‘Even Flow’. Seemingly confusing the five-piece grunge band for one man, he then states that Pearl Jam “[is] the baddest motherfucker alive! He’s my religion”, before requesting the officers take his shirt and “tear it down”, adding: “Eddie Vedder, live or die bro – that’s my religion.”

Watch the bizarre clip below.

Taken from their debut album ‘Ten’, ‘Even Flow’ remains one of Pearl Jam’s most recognisable hits – it reached a peak of number three on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

Back in April, Pearl Jam were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame by Late Show host David Letterman who shared a very touching and dedicated induction speech about the Seattle rockers.

Eddie Vedder and his band formed a good relationship with the talk show host over the band’s career hence why Lettermen stepped in to replace Neil Young after he was initially announced to induct the band.

Letterman cracked jokes about the fact that Pearl Jam invited all five of their drummers to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and addressed the “beady-eyed, bloodthirsty weasels” that work at Ticketmaster – a company Pearl Jam have feuded with in the past.