Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder announces UK and Ireland solo tour

The grunge icon will be joined by Glen Hansard
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced details of a UK and Ireland solo tour. See full dates and ticket details below.
The grunge icon is set to head out on a run of European festival and headline dates, where he’ll be supported by his longtime friend, ‘Once’ star and Frames frontman Glen Hansard.
This follows Vedder’s solo appearance where he delivered an emotional performance at Barack Obama’s farewell address, before handing over the US Presidency to Donald Trump.
Fans are now speculating as to whether more solo material might follow, after releasing debut ‘Into The Wild’ in 2007, and ‘Ukulele Songs’ in 2011.
Vedder’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 10 March
Tue June 06 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo
Wed June 07 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo
Fri June 09 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Sun June 11 2017 – CORK Live at the Marquee
Meanwhile, next month will see Pearl Jam inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame by Neil Young.
Set to take place on April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the Cleveland, Ohio institution announced a handful of its presenters and Young topped the bill.
Joining Young will be Jackson Browne and Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, who will introduce folk legend Joan Baez and progressive rock band Yes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra and Journey will also be inducted.