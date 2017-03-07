Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder announces UK and Ireland solo tour

The grunge icon will be joined by Glen Hansard

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced details of a UK and Ireland solo tour. See full dates and ticket details below.

The grunge icon is set to head out on a run of European festival and headline dates, where he’ll be supported by his longtime friend, ‘Once’ star and Frames frontman Glen Hansard.

This follows Vedder’s solo appearance where he delivered an emotional performance at Barack Obama’s farewell address, before handing over the US Presidency to Donald Trump.

Fans are now speculating as to whether more solo material might follow, after releasing debut ‘Into The Wild’ in 2007, and ‘Ukulele Songs’ in 2011.

Vedder’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 10 March

Tue June 06 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed June 07 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Fri June 09 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sun June 11 2017 – CORK Live at the Marquee

Meanwhile, next month will see Pearl Jam inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame by Neil Young.