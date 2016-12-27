Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder donates $10,000 to a family in need for Christmas

Vedder donated the cheque after seeing a Craiglist post

Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder donated $10,000 to a family in need for Christmas after a Craiglist post went viral.

A Washington Post article published on December 20th spoke of Tyshika Britten, a 35-year-old hairstylist struggling to support her family of six. In a plea posted to Craigslist, Britten wrote that her family would soon be evicted from their home and that she had no money to buy a tree or gifts for her children. “I’m so hurt,” she wrote. “I’m trying my best. I pray everyday and now I’m begging for help. I know it’s not about the gifts, but they are kids! I’m such a failure right now.”

The article caused hundreds of people around the world to send gifts for the children; others offered to help in whatever way they could. It caught the attention of Pearl Jame frontman Eddie Vedder, who sent a $10,000 cheque to Britten and her family.

Speaking to the Post on Sunday, Vedder commented; “I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children. I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage.”

He continued to say that the family’s story resonated with his own childhood experience. “There were years there were toys from Santa, but they were used and they came from garage sales and they didn’t always work.”

Last month, Vedder celebrated the Chicago Cubs win over the Cleveland Indians. A video surfaced showing comedian Bill Murray and Vedder singing together at a celebration party.

