Pendulum discuss reuniting for their first London show in six years

"We’re completely revamping the technical side of the show".

Pendulum have opened up on reuniting for their first London show in six years, and say they’re sounding better than ever before after returning from hiatus.

The drum and bass titans will headline London’s South West Four Festival next weekend, marking their first appearance in the capital as a band since returning from their hiatus for a show in Miami last year.

Speaking to NME, frontman Rob Swire said: “We’re completely revamping the technical side of the show, which should mean audiences are going to hear us sound better than ever before. Technology has evolved to the point that I can make changes to the band mix from my hotel room, give it to our engineer on a USB stick, and then we can play a show using that exact same mix.”

He added, somewhat less seriously: “Apart from that, they can probably expect to hear some DnB with guitars and a pasty white dude singing over it. Gareth [McGrillen] bassist, is also using his newfound MC talents to let the crowd know whether they should put their hands up or down, which is very important also.”

Swire also opened up on the initial decision to reunite Pendulum, and openly admitted that it would have never happened if it was left up to him.

“Our management raised the idea. Not very romantic, and if it had been left up to me, I probably never would have done it”, he said.

“But there was always a voice at the back of my mind that kept saying ‘you have to do it again at some point – it’ll be fun, stop being such a stubborn c**t’, and that’s probably why I said yes.”

Pendulum are set to headline the Saturday night of South West Four Festival next weekend, on a bill that also includes DeadMau5, Tinie Tempah, and Sub-Focus.