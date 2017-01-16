Pendulum announce first London performance in six years

The Australian drum and bass band will headline this summer's South West Four festival in London.

Pendulum are to headline this summer’s South West Four festival (SW4) with what will be their first London performance in six years.

The Australian drum and bass band, known for hits including ‘Watercolour’, ‘Granite’ and ‘Propane Nightmares’, will take to the stage at the dance-flavoured Clapham bash on Saturday, August 26. According to the festival, which is now in its 14th year, Pendulum’s “thumping” headline set will be “supported by colossal production and mindblowing visuals”.

Sigma, Duke Dumont, Hannah Wants, Mistajam and Sonny Fodera vs Low Steppa have also been announced as part of the event’s 2017 line-up today (January 16), with further acts to be announced at a later date.

South West Four takes place on London’s Clapham Common over the August bank holiday weekend (August 26-27). The event’s Sunday headliner has yet to be announced.

Saturday and weekend pre-sale tickets for South West Four festival will go on sale this Wednesday (January 18) at 9am. Priority will be given to fans who sign up at the event’s website.

General sale for Saturday and weekend tickets will then begin on Friday (January 20) at 9am. Sunday-only tickets for this summer’s South West Four festival will go on sale after the festival’s second headliner is announced.