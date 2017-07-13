Pepsi respond to rumours Britney Spears is playing Super Bowl 2018

Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan, Adele and Kanye West have all been linked to the performance, too.

A Pepsi executive has denied this week’s rumours linking Britney Spears to 2018’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Madonna have all delivered the prestigious performance in recent years. Earlier this week it was reported that Spears was “in talks” to follow in their footsteps next year. The New York Daily News quoted a ‘source’ as saying: “Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl. She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

However, Pepsi’s sports marketing director, Justin Toman, dismissed this suggestion at a news conference yesterday (July 12), Billboard reports.

“I can tell you it’s not Britney,” he said. “That rumour happens at this time every year.”

Next year’s Super Bowl takes place at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February. According to bookmakers, the current favourites to deliver the halftime show are Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan, Adele and Kanye West.

Meanwhile, bands and artists including Journey, Bon Jovi, Pearl Jam, Justin Bieber, Guns N’Roses, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Diamond and Elton John have all been linked to the performance, too.