Performances at Finland’s Flow Festival interrupted due to severe weather conditions

The xx are due to headline the second day of the event in Helsinki tonight (August 12)

Performances at Flow Festival have been interrupted due to severe weather conditions.

The three-day event is held in the Sörnäinen area of Helsinki. Tonight’s schedule (August 12) is due to be headlined by The xx.

At 7:20pm local time, an update was posted to the official festival website confirming performances on the outdoor stages had been temporarily interrupted and it would not be possible to enter the area at this time.

Danny Brown was due to be on stage on the Main Stage when proceedings were halted. It has since been confirmed that he will no longer be able to perform.

The Flow Festival website promises that the “program will continue as soon as possible”, although some stages have had their schedules cancelled entirely, including the Bright Balloon 360° Stage and Backyard. The Main Stage programming will continue as planned.

Frank Ocean will headline the final day of the festival tomorrow (August 13). It is his final confirmed festival appearance of 2017.

Earlier this week, the cult R&B musician performed with a string section during his set at Sweden’s Way Out West festival.

The Fader reports that the string section included Surrey teenager Rex Orange County and played renditions of ‘Nikes’, ‘Good Guy’, ‘Ivy’, ‘Forrest Gump’ and a cover of the Jackson 5’s ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’.