A new charitable fund to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack has been announced by Manchester City Council.

In May, 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up as they left an Ariana Grande concert – with the explosion taking place in the foyer of the arena while fans were buying merchandise and heading home.

Now, Manchester City Council has announced that a new fund will finance a permanent memorial to the victims, with efforts being led by an advisory group of business and civic leaders.

The group will also consult with the family of the victims in order to determine “the form and location of any permanent commemorations”.

It is a separate initiative to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which recently announced that the families of each victim will receive £250,000 each after securing £18 million in donations.

In a statement, We Love Manchester’s Councillor Sue Murphy said: ” Thanks to this we have raised more than £18m and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.

“We have therefore given a around third of the total to the bereaved families and £3.5m to those who were hospitalised after the attack. In total this means we have allocated over half of the existing money already.

“We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds. This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack. We will issue an update as soon as we know more.”