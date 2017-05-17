PETA slams Rihanna and sends her a faux-fur coat

Singer has been criticised for wearing a Christian Dior fur coat to a recent public event

Animals rights group PETA has publicly criticised Rihanna for recently wearing a fur coat.

The singer wore a Christian Dior fur coat to a Dior event last week, leading to a backlash from some fans and animal rights activists.

In an open letter, PETA claimed that it had sent Rihanna a faux-fur coat as a gift to replace the fur one.

The open letter reads: “We saw the numerous comments from fans who were disappointed to see you wearing fur at the Dior event last week. Like us, they wish you would please retire your furs and instead choose a look that kills but doesn’t actually kill anyone.”

“Please accept this faux fur as a gift from PETA. In addition, we’d like to request that you please consider donating your furs to us. Every fur item causes a tremendous amount of pain and suffering to the foxes, minks, and coyotes who are beaten, electrocuted, gassed, and often skinned alive by the fur industry—and fur production takes a toll on humans as well. In the U.S. alone, fur farms are directly responsible for nearly 1,000 tons of phosphorous entering our rivers and streams each year, not to mention the toxic soup of chemicals used to keep animal skins from decomposing, which are hazardous to workers and the surrounding environment.”

PETA went on to quote Rihanna herself: “Your donated furs would go to good use: In the past, we’ve sent furs to Syrian refugees and to homeless shelters, which has an impact on ‘as many lives as possible in a positive way,’ as you said so eloquently in your Harvard Humanitarian Award acceptance speech.”

Rihanna has not yet responded to PETA’s offer or the criticism.