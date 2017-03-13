Pete Doherty celebrates birthday by singing ‘What A Waster’ live with his dad

The Libertine's 38th birthday was a family affair

This weekend saw Pete Doherty celebrate his birthday by performing live with his father.

Currently on tour for his latest solo album ‘Hamburg Demonstrations‘, Doherty was performing a solo show in Brussels at gig where he was also supported by his sister’s band, Amy Jo & The Spangles. The night then became a full family father when his father ran on stage to sing and dance along to The Libertines‘ classic ‘What Waster’.

In other Doherty news, the Babyshambles singer recently made headlines when he followed up his nude NME cover shoot by sharing a photo of him stripped naked with only a packet of crisps covering his penis.

He also spoke out to clarify an incident in which he ‘spat on’ and ‘slapped’ one gig-goer in Munich.

Doherty’s Libertines bandmate Carl Barat recently spoke to NME about the next Libertines album and planning to find their own ‘HQ’, which Doherty has described as ‘a hotel‘. Barat said: “The Libertines record, that might take a bit more time – but we’re trying to get our project together, so we’ll see how that goes really. That big secret that Pete told everyone!” On how many new tracks the band had written, Barat added: “We’ve still got fucking two decades’ of stuff, and we’ve still got a lot to write about. There’s a lot of water yet to go under the bridge in many ways so yeah, there’s plenty to do.” On their plans to find their own headquarters, Barat continued: “Anything’s possible really – just a canvas or a factory to just create and get other people involved. That’s where we’re at really. I won’t say where it is. That’s the one thing that Pete hasn’t told you. We’re still waiting and planning. There’s a fucking lot of hoops to jump through, man. I’m not a huge hoop jumper.”

The Libertines’ upcoming UK tour dates are below.

May 20 Prenton Park, Birkenhead

Jul 21-22 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Jul 21-23 Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

Aug 4 Festival On The Wall, Newcastle