Pete Doherty shares new live video for ‘Kolly Kibber’

The Libertines guitarist and his new band, The Puta Madres, filmed the clip in Berlin

Pete Doherty has shared a new live video for his single ‘Kolly Kibber’.

Taken from the Libertines guitarist’s recently-released solo album ‘Hamburg Demonstrations’, the video features his new live band The Puta Madres – who consist of Babyshambles‘ Drew McConnell (bass), Miki Beavis (violin), Katia DeVidas (Piano/keyboards), Jack Jones (Trampolene – lead guitar) and Rafa (drums).

Filmed at Huxley’s Neue Welt in Berlin back in February, the video for ‘Kolly Kibber’ was shot by longtime Libertines and Doherty collaborator Roger Sargent. The single itself will have a limited 7″ release on April 28, which’ll include an unreleased cover version of the Harlem Hamfats’ 1936 song ‘Weed Smoker’s Dream’.

Watch the live video for ‘Kolly Kibber’ below.

Doherty and The Puta Madres will set out on the road again in May. See their tour schedule below.

May 11 – Yota Space, Moscow (Russia – Doherty solo show)

May 24 – Cine Joia, San Paolo (Brazil)

May 26 – Teatro Vorterix, Buenos Aires (Argentina)

May 27 – El Galpón de la Música, Rosairo (Argentina)

May 29 – La Trastienda Club, Montevideo (Uruguay)

May 30 – Club Subterráneo, Santiago (Chile)

June 2-4 – Jardin Du Michel Festival, Bulligny (France)

July 13-16 – Benicàssim Festival (Spain)

July 25 – Blue Balls Festival, Lucerne (Switzerland)

July 29 – Au Pont Du Rock Festival, Brittany (France)

August 18-19 – Hardwick Live, Durham

September 2 – Bingley Music Live Festival, Myrtle Park