Pete Doherty performs at protest rally against ‘threat’ Marine Le Pen
The Libertine took to the streets of Paris
Pete Doherty performed at a protest rally against the ‘threat’ of far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Paris yesterday. See footage below.
The Libertines, Babyshambles and solo star, who has spent many years living in France during his lifetime, was among 30 performers and dozens of anti-racism and other groups to gather and perform at the Place de la Republique in Paris.
As STV reports, Doherty was speaking at the event to a crowd holding signs that read “Multicoloured people = Happy France” and “No borders, no nations”, where he said that Le Pen and her anti-immigration policy is not “not some distant threat, you know. It’s like a shadow at the gate”.
Le Pen comes up against centrist Emmanuel Macron in the race to become President Of France on Sunday.
Last year saw Doherty release his acclaimed latest solo album ‘Hamburg Demonstrations‘. This summer, he’ll be hitting the road once again to tour with The Libertines.
The Libertines’ upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
May 20 Prenton Park, Birkenhead
Jul 21-22 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield
Jul 21-23 Truck Festival, Cambridge
Aug 3 – Times Square, Newcastle
Back in February, Carl Barat gave NME an update on the progress of the band’s new album.
“We’ve still got fucking two decades’ of stuff, and we’ve still got a lot to write about,” Barat clarified. “There’s a lot of water yet to go under the bridge in many ways so yeah, there’s plenty to do.”