Pete Doherty performs at protest rally against ‘threat’ Marine Le Pen

The Libertine took to the streets of Paris

Pete Doherty performed at a protest rally against the ‘threat’ of far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Paris yesterday. See footage below.

The Libertines, Babyshambles and solo star, who has spent many years living in France during his lifetime, was among 30 performers and dozens of anti-racism and other groups to gather and perform at the Place de la Republique in Paris.

As STV reports, Doherty was speaking at the event to a crowd holding signs that read “Multicoloured people = Happy France” and “No borders, no nations”, where he said that Le Pen and her anti-immigration policy is not “not some distant threat, you know. It’s like a shadow at the gate”.

Le Pen comes up against centrist Emmanuel Macron in the race to become President Of France on Sunday.

Last year saw Doherty release his acclaimed latest solo album ‘Hamburg Demonstrations‘. This summer, he’ll be hitting the road once again to tour with The Libertines.