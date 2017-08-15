Pete Doherty reportedly caught with heroin in car while driving through Italy

Pete Doherty was reportedly caught with heroin in his car while recently driving through Italy.

The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman, who has a well-publicised history of battling drug addiction, is said to have been driving from Italy to Switzerland when police stopped him at the border at Chiasso several weeks ago in July.

As Italian newspaper La Provincia reports, police found one gram of heroin and half a gram of demerol.

While police did not find enough drugs to prosecute the frontman, he was found with an invalid driving license and vehicle registration certificate. He is said to have been fined for drug possession and travelling with invalid documents.

When approached by NME, a spokesman for Doherty declined to comment.

Last year, Doherty revealed that he had got ‘clean’ in order to perform at The Bataclan re-opening concert in Paris.

“Yeah I had to do the Bataclan clean,” he said. “I had to get clean for the Batclan, because enough is enough.”

Discussing how he was “no longer opiate dependent”, Doherty added: “Something just clicked. You should see my feet now, they’re lovely. I need to go and see my mum and dad clean and I need to do some music clean.”

With various stints in rehab dating back to 2003, Doherty was first arrested for possessing Class A substances in October 2005. He first entered rehab after being released from prison for burgling the flat of bandmate Carl Barat in 2003, before being jailed again in 2008. He last completed a successful round of rehab in 2015.

For more information on battling drug addiction, visit here.

The Libertines’ upcoming UK tour dates are below.

SEPTEMBER

17 – Dunfermline Alhambra

18 – Inverness Ironworks

19 – Kilmarnock Grand Hall

22 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

23 – Hull Arena

25 – Plymouth Pavilions

26 – Scarborough Spa

30 – Lowestoft Claremont Pier

OCTOBER

1 – Margate By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland)

2- Brighton Brighton Centre