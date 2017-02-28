Pete Doherty shares naked photo with a crisp packet covering his penis

Libertines frontman posted Instagram snap ahead of Berlin gig

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty shared a naked snap at the weekend, with just a crisp packet covering his genitals.

Doherty is currently embarking on a solo tour of Europe, playing Berlin on Saturday (February 25). Ahead of the show, he posted the NSFW photo to his Instagram, along with the caption: “Peter’s got it covered, Berlin!” See that beneath.

Pete previously stripped off for a NME cover last year.

Peter's got it covered, Berlin! – Albion Rooms A post shared by Peter Doherty (@peterdohertyofficial) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:59am PST

Doherty’s Libertines bandmate Carl Barat recently spoke to NME about the next Libertines album and planning to find their own ‘HQ’, which Doherty has described as ‘a hotel‘.

Barat said: “The Libertines record, that might take a bit more time – but we’re trying to get our project together, so we’ll see how that goes really. That big secret that Pete told everyone!”

On how many new tracks the band had written, Barat added: “We’ve still got fucking two decades’ of stuff, and we’ve still got a lot to write about. There’s a lot of water yet to go under the bridge in many ways so yeah, there’s plenty to do.”

On their plans to find their own headquarters, Barat continued: “Anything’s possible really – just a canvas or a factory to just create and get other people involved. That’s where we’re at really. I won’t say where it is. That’s the one thing that Pete hasn’t told you. We’re still waiting and planning. There’s a fucking lot of hoops to jump through, man. I’m not a huge hoop jumper.”