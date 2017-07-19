Peter Crouch is going to host a show on Radio X for two weeks

The footballer has been spotted at Kasabian and Peace's gigs in the past

Peter Crouch is to host a show on Radio X for the next two weeks, it has been announced.

The Stoke City forward will begin his reign as radio presenter on Monday (July 24), when he’ll fill in for usual host Gordon Smart. He’ll be on the airwaves every week night and Sunday afternoon while Smart is on holiday.

Crouch, who has been spotted at gigs by the likes of Kasabian and Peace in the past, as well as at the NME Awards, said: “I love Radio X and the music the station plays so I’m excited about being in the hot seat. I have a few stories I’m looking forward to sharing and some visitors I’m looking forward to welcoming to the studio. All will be revealed next week!”

Radio X’s managing editor Matt Deverson added: “As well as being one of the best loved footballers of his generation, Peter Crouch is well known for his passion for music and legendary sense of humour.

“He is a huge fan of the music we play on Radio X so I know he’s looking forward to entertaining listeners, playing his favourite records as well as revealing a story or two from his incredible career. We can’t wait for him to get behind the mic for what I’m sure will be a hugely entertaining couple of weeks.”

Peter Crouch will be on Radio X week nights between 7-10pm and Sundays 1-4pm.

Crouch made a cameo in Peace’s ‘Gen Strange’ video in 2015. Speaking to NME, Crouch revealed that it was the band invited him to the shoot in short notice.

“[I was] the Supersub, I’m getting used to that,” he said. “Someone pulled out and they asked me like sort of last minute really. I was doing nothing that day so it literally ended up being like that.”

Crouch added: “It was a bit of fun to be fair, just decided to go for it. I like the band you know, I like the lads so decided just go for it. It was some good fun.”

Crouch explained that he first encountered the band at this year’s NME Awards with Austin, Texas, back in February. He revealed: “I met Dougie [Castle, guitar] at the NME Awards, believe it or not. We got on really well and I like their stuff, really like the music and obviously the new album as well.”