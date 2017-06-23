Peter Hook and Rowetta pay tribute as Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage falls silent for victims of Grenfell Tower, and London and Manchester terror attacks

'Love, life and freedom - the things that we are here to celebrate'

Peter Hook and The Happy Mondays’ Rowetta paid tribute to those effected by the victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks as well as the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze, by leading Glastonbury 2017 into a minute’s silence.

The Manchester terror attack saw a lone bomber strike the foyer of an Ariana Grande gig, killing 22 and injuring over 250 – many of whom were women and children. Then weeks later, a van of terrorists attacked London Bridge and surrounding bars where they killed seven people and injured 42 more. Last week then saw a blaze that rip through Grenfell Tower – killing 79 residents, injuring scores more, and with a death toll expected to rise.

The former New Order and Joy Division legend Peter ‘Hooky’ Hook then spoke out for peace and unity in the face of the atrocities, before Hacienda Classical opened proceedings on the Pyramid Stage.

“Good morning and welcome to Glastonbury,” Hooky told the crowd. “I’ve been very kindly asked by the Eavis family to lead this minute’s silence and could we please use it as a chance to send our hopes and our prayers for love, life and freedom – the things that we are here to celebrate. We send our sympathies to everyone effected by the events in London and Manchester, and everyone effected in Grenfell Tower.”

The vast crowd at the Pyramid Stage then fell into a rare and sombre silence for a minute before Rowetta took to the mic and said: “You’ve got the love Glastonbury, now let’s party.”

The main first day of Glastonbury 2017 continues today with a headline performance from Radiohead, as well as The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde and many more. Check back at NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.