Peter Sarstedt, ‘Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)?’ singer-songwriter, has died

Peter Sarstedt, the singer-songwriter best known for 'Where Do You Go To (My Lovely?)', has died.

‘Where Do You Go To (My Lovely?)’ spent four weeks at Number One in the UK in 1969 and won Sarstedt an Ivor Novello award, shared with David Bowie for ‘Space Oddity’. The song later enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after being featured in Wes Anderson’s 2007 film The Darjeeling Limited.

Sarstedt scored another Top Ten hit in 1969 with ‘Frozen Orange Juice’. Though it would be his final appearance in the Top 75 of the UK singles chart, he recorded frequently and his 14th and final album, ‘Restless Heart’, was released in 2013.

He also played live regularly, often with the Solid Silver ’60s nostalgia tour. He last played live in 2010 when he joined the Solid Silver ’60s Tour for a series of live shows in South Africa.

A post on his website informed fans that Sarstedt had retired in 2010 due to ill health. His family said in a statement that he had died peacefully after succumbing to progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.

Sarstedt’s older brother Richard also enjoyed musical success as ’60s pop star Eden Kane, while his other brother Clive Sarstedt has also released several albums. Peter Sarstedt married twice and is survived by two children, Anna and Daniel.