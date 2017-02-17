‘You’re A Lady’ singer Peter Skellern dies at 69

He was the singer in the '80s band Oasis

Peter Skellern, the singer behind 1972 hit ‘You’re A Lady’ and the ’80s band Oasis, has passed away.

Bury-born Skellern died today (February 17) following a battle with brain cancer. Skellern had revealed that he had an inoperable brain tumour last October.

Skellern’s family have released a statement, which reads: “Peter’s creativity in art, comedy and music stand as his legacy to love and laughter. The love he brought to us will continue to be shared with everyone through his music. We will miss him with all our hearts.”

Following ‘You’re A Lady’, Skellern had another hit with ‘Love is the Sweetest Thing’ in 1978. In 1984, he formed a group called Oasis with Julian Lloyd Webber and Mary Hopkin, with their self-titled album earning them a silver record.

Skellern also released choral music and worked on music for TV and film.

He was ordained as a priest and a deacon on the same day last year.

Skellern said of his diagnosis and his religious beliefs: “For about a week I hung in this abyss and I just grabbed God. I was given a year to live and everything fell, apart from my belief in God. Then God closed the ground beneath me and I became resigned and happy and I have been like that ever since.”