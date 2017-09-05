Petition launched for Prince monument to replace Christopher Columbus statue

"We should honour members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational."

Prince fans have backed a new petition that aims to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus with a monument that celebrates the life of the late music icon.

The singer, who died at his home in Paisley Park, Minnesota, last year, is at the centre of a campaign that aims to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus in his home city.

The move comes as part of a wider campaign across America to remove monuments to the Confederacy and apparent symbols of slavery.

“Across the nation, city governments are choosing to remove statues of white supremacists, slave owners, and those who threatened the livelihood of Black people,” the new petition states.

“Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should honour members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational.

“We, the undersigned, up submit that the Governor Dayton and the Minnesota State Legislature replace the statue of Columbus with statues representative of Minnesota’s Black and Native communities.”

At the time of writing, the petition has 3637 signatures from a target of 4000.

The latest petition comes after a campaign last month which aimed to replace a Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia with a statue of Missy Elliott.