Pharrell confirms he’s working on new albums from two huge pop stars

They're both "amazing" too, apparently

Pharrell has confirmed that he’s working on “amazing” new albums with Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake.

Appearing on the Today show, he revealed the big new names he’s working with after being asked whether he’d return as a judge on the US version of The Voice. Pharrell says he won’t be returning to the show as he has “work to do, music to make”, before going on to state that “Ariana Grande’s album is amazing, the Justin Timberlake album is amazing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he also alludes to another album he’s not allowed to mention, but “all my fans know about” – presumably the new N.E.R.D. album, which Pharrell confirmed way back in 2015.

Watch the clip below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The N.E.R.D. leader further confirmed their new album plans after the live recording of his Beats 1 show OTHERtone at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California on Sunday (November 6).

During an audience Q&A following the recording, Pharrell was asked again if there would be another N.E.R.D album. “The answer is yes,” Pharrell replied, before, as Complex reports, “comparing the creative process around that upcoming project to making wine.” He then added the album would arrive “when it’s time.”

In a BBC interview in February of this year, the star stated that the comeback is still underway, and “it’s feeling really good, really special.” It would be the group’s first album since 2010’s ‘Nothing’.