Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh have become parents to triplets.

The couple, who wed in October 2013, already have an eight-year-old son, Rocket. Now they have added to their family with three new children whose names have yet to be announced.

“Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets,” Williams’ representative told CNN. “The family is happy and healthy!”

Pharrell recently celebrated earning his second Oscar nomination. He is one of the producers of Hidden Figures, which has been nominated for Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.

Pharrell also co-ordinated the film’s soundtrack and contributed several original songs including ‘Able’. It stars Empire actress Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, the NASA research mathematician who played a crucial role in helping the US catch up in the Space Race.

The film’s cast also includes Janelle Monáe, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Mahershala Ali, Glen Powell and The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons. It opened in US cinemas on December 25 and hits UK screens on February 17 – check out the trailer below.

Last month, a red carpet reporter flubbed the film’s name during an interview with Pharrell, calling it “Hidden Fences“, a hybrid of Hidden Figures and another film with a predominantly black cast, Fences. Pharrell’s unimpressed response went viral.