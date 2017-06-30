Phil Collins announces new UK tour dates

The run includes two previously rescheduled shows at London's Royal Albert Hall

Phil Collins has announced a string of new UK tour dates for later this year.

The run includes two previously postponed shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which had to be moved due to the musician suffering an injury.

Tickets for the original concerts, which were due to take place on June 8 and 9, will be valid for the rearranged dates on November 26 and 27 respectively. Collins has also added more gigs in Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham to his itinerary for the end of the year.

Collins, who headlines Barclaycard presents British Summer Time at London’s Hyde Park tonight (June 30), retired from music in 2011. Before playing shows earlier this year he had not performed live in a decade.

“I thought I would retire quietly,” he said in a press release. “But thanks to the fans, my family and support from some extraordinary artists I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing. It’s time to do it all again and I’m excited. It just feels right.”

He continued: “It took just a few moments on stage and singing with the fans to convince me that this was the best idea I’ve had in years. There’s so much love and so much fun. We decided to share that with as many people as we could.”

Phil Collins will play:

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (November 22)

Sheffield, Arena (24)

London, Royal Albert Hall (26, 27)

Manchester, Arena (29)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (December 1)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (2)

Birmingham, Genting Arena (3)

Tickets go on pre-sale at 9am on July 4. General sale begins at 9am on July 7.